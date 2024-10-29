3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 10/29/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Minnesota Wild vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Kirill Kaprizov Total Goals Kirill Kaprizov - Over Oct 29 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It’s been a real struggle of late for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Minnesota Wild can take advantage of that on Tuesday evening.

Kirill Kaprizov has gotten off to another dynamite start for the Wild, which is terrible news for the Pens. The superbly talented Russian winger has registered 4 goals and 11 assists. Pittsburgh looks lost in their defensive zone and in goal right now, which presents some value for Kaprizov’s hot start to continue on the road.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins

Elias Lindholm Total Goals Elias Lindholm - Over Oct 29 11:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Philadelphia Flyers have been bleeding goals and scoring chances, which isn’t a recipe for success going into TD Garden to take on the Boston Bruins. The B’s are built through their depth scoring, but there’s at least an expectation that Elias Lindholm can increase his production once he gets a little more comfortable with his new long-term team.

This is a pristine matchup for Lindholm to find offensive success at home, and his price to score is exceptionally reasonable.

St. Louis Blues vs. Ottawa Senators

Pavel Buchnevich Total Goals Pavel Buchnevich - Over Oct 29 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There’s a lot to like about the depth the St. Louis Blues have in their forward group. The Blues are halfway through their four-game road trip and will visit the struggling Ottawa Senators. After a disappointing effort on Saturday in Montreal, we’re looking for the Blues offense to bounce back in a big way.

The first matchup after a road trip at home is often difficult, and we’re looking for it to be a long night for the Sens. Pavel Buchnevich has played better than his numbers suggest, and that’s helped create an appealing price tag on this Tuesday slate.

