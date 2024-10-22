3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 10/22/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Carter Verhaeghe +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

We’ll continue to target the Florida Panthers at home this season. Their offense has the pieces to make life difficult for the Minnesota Wild in this matchup. Carter Verhaeghe has yet to find the back of the net this year, but we don’t expect that trend to continue. The talented forward has registered three assists and 23 shots on goal. Some elements make the Wild a competitive hockey team, but this is a matchup that Florida’s forward core can take full advantage of.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Wyatt Johnston +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

There’s much to like about how the Dallas Stars have kicked off their regular season. The same can’t be said for the Buffalo Sabres, who host the surging Stars on Tuesday. The Stars are loaded with talent up front, and youngster Wyatt Johnston is just scratching the surface of his capabilities. The shots on goal haven’t been coming at a high clip early, and there’s value in backing Johnston to light the lamp before we see a big jump in that quantity.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer J.T. Miller +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

It looks as though the Vancouver Canucks have started to turn the corner, and they’ll be gifted a great matchup tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. We’re still waiting for a big offensive breakout from Vancouver, and this is the perfect matchup to target it in. One of the most consistent workers on the Canucks is J.T. Miller. We’re waiting for him to jump off the page with a high-end offensive game, and this is the matchup for it. With Miller priced at above +200 to score, that’s a number we like on this full slate of games.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any game taking place October 22nd through 24th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



