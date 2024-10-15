3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 10/15/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals

The Vegas Golden Knights had some turnover in their forward core this offseason. One addition was Victor Olofsson, who fits in like a glove early. Through his first three games with Vegas, Olofsson has registered two goals. It’s pretty easy to envision him regaining his early success with the Buffalo Sabres in this type of system. Olofsson finds himself taking advantage of good matchups on their third line and playing on the top power-play unit. This is a price that feels off for a goal scorer who has the talent to net 35 or more.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

There’s a lot of talent on this Vancouver Canucks team that should position themselves as one of the top-scoring teams in the league. Brock Boeser stormed back onto the scene last year and netted 40 goals for the first time in his career. Boeser is already off to another strong start after tallying a pair of goals and five shots through two games. The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t the defensive juggernaut we saw during their peak Stanley Cup years, and Boeser has some value at this number to be a difference-maker on Tuesday night.

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

After a postponed game on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes enter October 15th with just one regular season game under their belt. It was a quiet opening night for Carolina, and head coach Rod Brind'Amour was vocal about that afterward. As a result, we’re expecting a considerable bounce-back performance from the perennial contending Hurricanes in this Metropolitan Division clash. Andrei Svechnikov remains a focal point of Carolina’s offense and much like the majority of his teammates, he was quiet in Game 1. Don’t expect another poor showing from Svechnikov in this follow-up game. The talented Russian winger is far too much of a value at this current price to look elsewhere in this matchup.

