3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Tuesday 1/14/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Dylan Larkin +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

The surging Detroit Red Wings are set to host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. With seven victories in a row, the Red Wings are back in the Eastern Conference playoff mix. The same can’t be said about the Sharks, who’ve struggled for a significant portion of the year with a roster filled with youth. Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has continued to lead by example and has registered 18 goals and 19 assists. Larkin has been hot lately, with five goals over his last five contests. We’re looking toward that hot stretch continuing at home in this strong matchup.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer William Nylander +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Dallas Stars continue their road trip when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday evening. Despite the talent of the Maple Leafs up front, they’ve quietly become a much more defensive team this season, which has hindered some of their offensive numbers. William Nylander has been very quiet to start 2025, but some trends suggest he’s due for a breakout sooner rather than later. Nylander has still put up high-quality numbers with 44 points, and there’s a lot to like about his price point to find the back of the net at home against the Stars here.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Washington Capitals

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Alex Ovechkin +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Washington Capitals have a juicy matchup on tap when they welcome the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Although the Ducks have gotten some strong goaltending this year, that will not stop us from targeting some of these great prices for Capitals players to light the lamp. Alex Ovechkin has continued to turn back the clock and is on a clear mission to set the all-time record for career goals. Ovechkin has tallied 20 goals this year and sits 22 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretyzky’s record of 894. It’s hard to ignore Ovechkin in a matchup that heavily favors the Capitals at home.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet -- regardless of if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



