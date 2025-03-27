3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 3/27/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs are making their requisite West Coast trip, starting with a clash against the San Jose Sharks. The Leafs will be greeted by an increasingly ferocious opponent, and they could be bitten by Tyler Toffoli.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tyler Toffoli +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Toffoli has been one of the Sharks’ top offensive contributors this season. The wily veteran leads the team with 25 goals and has the underlying offensive metrics to support ongoing success. Toffoli ranks first on the Sharks in scoring chances and is second in high-danger opportunities by the slimmest of margins.

Moreover, there is an anticipated progression component to Toffoli’s presumed success tonight. The Sharks' winger has been held to just one goal over his last five games despite totaling 16 shots over that stretch and playing above his usual ice time in every contest.

It’s just a matter of time before Toffoli breaks through, and we like his chances of putting forth a dominant performance against the Leafs.

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators

The St. Louis Blues have asserted themselves as a playoff team with their current performances. Another dominant effort is anticipated against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. In that regard, they should expect ongoing contributions from Dylan Holloway.

Dylan Holloway Total Points St. Louis Blues Mar 28 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Holloway has been operating on another level recently. The Blues' forward has points in eight straight games, gradually increasing his role across that sample. He has four multi-point efforts in that stretch, racking up 13 points (1.6 points per game).

While operating at a seemingly unsustainable clip, Holloway shows no signs of slowing down. He continues to start 61.0% of his shifts in the attacking zone and has multiple shots in all but one of the last seven games. He’s found a new gear, directing 10 shots on target over the previous two contests.

Nashville doesn’t have an answer between the pipes this season, which should allow Holloway to continue his recent assault. There’s value in backing him to maintain his current form versus the Preds.

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars play with more defensive resolve than most teams. While the Calgary Flames should be able to capitalize against an overachieving Stars team, their production likely won’t reach the same levels we’ve seen in recent outings.

One player who should see the most substantive decrease in production is Blake Coleman. The Flames forward is an intermittent offensive contributor who is usually deployed more defensively.

Blake Coleman Shots on Goal Blake Coleman - Under Mar 28 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

During the season, Coleman starts just 33.7% of his shifts in the attacking zone. Not surprisingly, that’s resulted in an imbalance in his high-danger chance rating and a below-average expected goals-for percentage.

The Stars are one of the top defensive shells in the league, and it’s unlikely that Coleman will have the chance to make his offensive presence felt. On that basis, we see a decided edge in backing him to fall below 1.5 shots at home.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NHL game happening from March 25th through March 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



