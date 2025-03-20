3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 3/20/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a vulnerable position on Thursday night. While they escaped with the win last night, the Leafs were decisively outplayed. With Toronto now skating on the second night of a back-to-back, the New York Rangers are in a prime position to take advantage. Artemi Panarin will lead the Rangers’ charge.

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Artemi Panarin +215 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panarin continues to do things that few players can match. The Russian is riding a 10-game point streak into tonight’s Eastern Conference battle, accumulating 14 points over that stretch. Still, there’s a gap in his underlying metrics, and it supports sustained scoring to close out the campaign.

Panarin’s analytics profile is one of the best in the game. He leads the Rangers in virtually every category, yielding a 60.2% expected goals-for rating. However, he’s been on the ice for 88 goals, significantly below his expected value of 99.7. Therefore, Panarin’s recent uptick in scoring is just the tip of the iceberg for what to expect moving forward.

The Leafs’ metrics are crumbling, and Panarin should be ready to capitalize. There’s value in backing the Rangers' forward to record two or more points tonight.

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils

The Calgary Flames are running a gauntlet of top Eastern Conference teams. They’ll face a familiar foe on Thursday night. Jacob Markstrom is backstopping the New Jersey Devils, and he could be exposed again versus his former squad.

Jacob Markstrom Total Saves Jacob Markstrom - Under Mar 20 11:09pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Markstrom has looked unspectacular of late. The Devils' goalie has stopped just 79 of the last 97 shots faced for an egregiously bad .814 save percentage. That puts him significantly below his career average of .908%, and it has dropped his season save percentage to .902.

While Markstrom will eventually start working his way back toward career norms, we’re not expecting a massive surge versus the Flames. Calgary doesn’t prioritize offense, preferring to stay in its defensive shell. They’ve recorded more than 26 shots just once over their last five games and sit in the middle of the pack regarding offensive production on the season.

Several factors are working against Markstrom. He’s in the midst of an analytics crash, and the Flames won’t pepper him, especially on the road. Consequently, he appears destined to fall below 25.5 saves on Thursday night.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are going through some growing pains, but there is hope on the horizon. Connor Bedard is developing into a top talent, boosting the Hawks’ metrics with his recent performances. As a result, we see value in backing Bedard as an anytime goal scorer against the Los Angeles Kings.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Connor Bedard +280 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chicago’s offense runs through Bedard. The former first-overall draft pick leads the team in scoring chances and sits second in high-danger chances. Aware of his offensive prowess, the 'Hawks continue to deploy their franchise cornerstone in opportune circumstances. Bedard starts 74.0% of his shifts in the attacking zone while leading the team’s top power-play unit.

More often of late, we’ve seen Bedard try to make the most of those opportunities. He’s recorded multiple shots in four of his last five, albeit while tallying just one goal. That puts him well off his usual scoring pace, implying he’s due for some good puck luck over his coming games.

The Kings' goalies are on an unsustainable pace and on the verge of a letdown. Bedard and the Hawks can capitalize on their recent offensive surge and facilitate some of that correction. We see an edge in backing Bedard as an anytime goal scorer versus LA.

