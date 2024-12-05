3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 12/5/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

Two teams looking to rise in the Atlantic Division are set to collide tonight, with the Ottawa Senators hosting the Detroit Red Wings. There’s been slightly more positivity from the Red Wings camp, but that isn’t saying a lot. Lucas Raymond has started to look more like the player the Red Wings selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. From a defense and goaltending standpoint, there are still some fundamental flaws that the Sens have shown that Raymond can exploit.

San Jose Sharks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday evening. This is a strong matchup for the Lightning against a Sharks team that is overmatched on many nights. Fresh off being named to Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Brandon Hagel will look to continue building on a strong campaign for the Lightning. Hagel enters this great matchup with 29 points and has contributed to the team's success in many ways. Even with his high point totals, Hagel's anytime goal odds aren't too short to consider.

Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Nashville Predators are set to play the second leg of a back-to-back when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens are amid a five-game homestand and are coming off a victory on Tuesday against the Islanders. Although the numbers haven’t yet aligned with his first overall draft status, Juraj Slafkovsky has been playing some strong hockey for the Habs recently. The goals will come sooner than later for the talented Slovakian forward, and we want to be there when we get long odds like these.

