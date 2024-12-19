3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 12/19/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jack Hughes +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New Jersey Devils are set to visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. This is a juicy matchup for the Devils, taking on a Blue Jackets squad that’s had difficulty keeping pucks out of their net this season. With a lot of high-end talent on the Devils, we will keep things simple tonight and target their best offensive weapon. Jack Hughes has remained a serious offensive catalyst for the Devils, registering 41 points. Even with his elite numbers, there’s still a lot to like about these odds for him to find the back of the net in this great matchup.

Ottawa Senators vs. Calgary Flames

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brady Tkachuk +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Ottawa Senators continue their road trip tonight when they visit the Calgary Flames. The Sens have quietly put together a nice winning streak, which has coincided with a stretch of excellent goaltending. The Senators have continued to get production from the top of their lineup. They need their secondary scoring to chip in to make a run at the playoffs. Until we see that, we won’t believe it's going to happen. We’ll continue looking toward one of the league's top power forwards, Brady Tkachuk. Tkachuk has the size and skill to give this Calgary team a ton of trouble down low and in the home plate area.

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Ross Colton +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

The San Jose Sharks will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. As the Avalanche start to get healthier and find line combinations that work, this team can again be dangerous in the Western Conference. Colorado needs contributions from their secondary scoring options, and when he’s been healthy, Ross Colton has done precisely that for the Avalanche. Colton has tallied 10 goals this season, and the market might be a little behind his current goal-scoring prowess.

