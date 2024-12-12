3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 12/12/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings are playing great hockey as the middle of December looms. The Kings have won six in a row, and the Devils have posted a 6-3-1 record over their last ten games. Despite playing exceptionally well against Toronto on Tuesday, the Devils ultimately dropped the game. They’ll be looking to bounce back at home on Thursday. Despite the Kings playing well, it’s hard to see the Devils not finding their scoring touch after how many quality chances they had in their recent outing. Jesper Bratt has a price point that jumps off the page.

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Washington Capitals have continued to be a positive surprise in the Eastern Conference, while the Columbus Blue Jackets have struggled. The Capitals have done a stellar job finding ways to win hockey games, and it’s not difficult to see that trend continuing in this matchup. Connor McMichael has stormed onto the scene for Washington and put up dynamite numbers. McMichael has already found the back of the net 15 times this year, and there’s real value in his goal-scoring prop tonight.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The Anaheim Ducks are set to play for the third time in four nights as they visit the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs picked up two points on Tuesday but didn’t play a complete game. That doesn’t bode well for the Ducks when you factor in they’ll be playing for the second night in a row, and they’ll be facing a strong effort from the home side. None of the prices of the Maple Leafs stars stick out in this matchup, so we’re looking to their supporting cast with Matthew Knies. Knies has looked strong for a big chunk of the year, and his price is appealing in this elite matchup.

