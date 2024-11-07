3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 11/7/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Vincent Trocheck +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New York Rangers continue to be an elite regular-season team after another strong start to the year. They are set to host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, and there’s some real value evident in this Eastern Conference clash. Although he’s been a stable producer early on, Vincent Trocheck has more to give in the goal-scoring department. With an appealing matchup against the Sabres, his skillset jumps off the page, making Trocheck's goal prop worth considering.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Martin Necas +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes are the NHL’s hottest team. Carolina has won seven games in a row and will welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Not only are the Hurricanes sizzling as a unit, but they also boast one of the league’s hottest scorers in Martin Necas. With Necas tallying 20 points in 11 games, it’s hard to avoid his level of production at these modest +200 odds, which are just the fourth-shortest in the game.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brandon Hagel +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers both enter Thursday night’s clash on the struggle bus. If we’re going to trust one of these respective teams, it’s the one that’s at home and has the winning pedigree. One player who has been red-hot to start the year is Brandon Hagel of the Lightning. Hagel is proving to be much more than just a bottom-six forward, adding a scoring element to the mix. With 14 points and 31 shots on net, Hagel is very much a threat to score a goal tonight.

