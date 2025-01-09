3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 1/9/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jesper Bratt +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers are set to collide on Thursday evening at MSG. It’s no secret that these teams don’t like one another, which should be evident in this matchup. The Rangers haven’t been able to figure anything out since the beginning of December and have continued to drop in the standings. Their recent level of play won’t cut it against a contender like the Devils. Jesper Bratt has remained a dominant force for New Jersey, and it’s hard to envision the Rangers slowing him down. Bratt’s agility and handles separate him, and these odds are easy to like.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Connor McDavid +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Edmonton Oilers continue their road trip on Thursday when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Oilers are quietly one of the hottest teams in the NHL, recording four straight victories entering this matchup. Although the Penguins have turned things around this season and are now in the playoff hunt, the Oilers have a clear edge in high-end talent, a weakness of Pittsburgh’s to defend. Connor McDavid has been slightly quiet over his last five games, but with a strong matchup on tap and reasonable goal odds, we can get behind him to score here.

Anaheim Ducks vs. St. Louis Blues

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jordan Kyrou +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

The St. Louis Blues welcome the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday evening. If the Blues hope to stay alive in the playoff race, these are the games they have to win at home against a lackluster opponent like the Ducks. The Ducks have been getting some great goaltending lately, but it’s hard to expect that to last with a youthful defensive core in front of Anaheim's goalies. Jordan Kyrou is one of the fastest skaters in the NHL and has the hands to make life difficult on the Ducks defensively. Kyrou leads the Blues in goals this year, and his goal odds are appetizing in this juicy matchup.

