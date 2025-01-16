3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Thursday 1/16/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Kirill Marchenko +150

The surging Columbus Blue Jackets will host the San Jose Sharks on Thursday evening. The Blue Jackets enter this matchup with five straight victories and eight wins over their last ten games. That spells good news for them to continue rolling today against a lackluster Sharks squad. One player who has continued to surprise this year on the Blue Jackets is Kirill Marchenko. He leads the team in points (48) and has been very productive. Marchenko is a serious offensive catalyst who can score in this juicy matchup.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart +135

Two Atlantic Division foes are set to collide on Thursday, with the Florida Panthers hosting the Detroit Red Wings. Even with the Red Wings playing much better hockey under Todd McLellan, it’s still hard to trust them in this matchup against the defending Stanley Cup champions on the road. Florida's Sam Reinhart signed a big-ticket deal this offseason and has continued rolling as one of the top scorers in the league. Reinhart has registered 27 markers, and there’s a lot to like about his goal odds in this contest against an inconsistent Red Wings team.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg +150

The Chicago Blackhawks are set to visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Even though it’s been a severely disappointing year for the Predators after the offseason they had, there are still players putting up solid numbers in their forward group. Filip Forsberg leads the charge in that department, tallying 12 goals and 37 points. Forsberg has been one of the most consistent forwards in the league over the last three seasons, and there’s likely some positive regression coming his way in the goal department. Forsberg has scored in three straight games, and there’s he can make it four on Thursday.

