3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 4/6/25

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Chicago Blackhawks

All of the recent attention has been lauded on Alex Ovechkin, but another superstar from the NHL’s aging generation is accomplishing big things. Sidney Crosby has been on a tear of late, and we expect him to sustain that scoring momentum in tonight’s clash versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Last week, Crosby surpassed Wayne Gretzky for the most point-per-game seasons in NHL history. And his performances have gotten even better since then. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain is coming off a four-point effort last time out, notching his 14th career hat trick. Moreover, his underlying metrics support renewed success over the tail-end of the campaign.

Now in his 20th season, Crosby remains an analytics force. He leads Pens’ forwards in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 12.3 and 5.8, respectively. Still, Crosby’s shooting percentage remains below his career average, dropping his PDO to 0.990.

In reconciling the available data, Crosby remains a progression candidate to close out the 2024-25 season. The Blackhawks are hemorrhaging chances lately, and Crosby will be the beneficiary on Sunday. He’s a prime candidate to record two or more points.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Nashville Predators

The Montreal Canadiens are a team on the rise. Winners of four in a row, the Habs have strengthened their grip on an Eastern Conference playoff berth by winning four in a row. They’re solid candidates to continue that streak in tonight’s inter-conference battle versus the Nashville Predators.

Balanced scoring has been a common theme throughout the Canadiens’ recent streak. Brendan Gallagher is the driving force among the middle six and is poised to continue his recent onslaught in Nashville.

Coming into tonight’s contest, Gallagher has points in four of his last five. Still, there’s substantial room for improvement. The Habs winger has stellar metrics across the board, highlighted by his 61.6% high-danger chance rating despite starting just 51.9% of his shifts in the attacking zone.

Finally, Gallagher’s analytics success has translated to tangible on-ice output. However, he remains over 13 goals below his expected tally on the season. That imbalance supports that Gallagher is a progression candidate over the coming games and makes him a solid bet to find his way onto the scoresheet versus the Preds.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks did themselves no favors ahead of tonight’s battle versus the Vegas Golden Knights. The 'Nucks deployed Thatcher Demko last night, meaning Kevin Lankinen will be standing in the blue paint versus Vegas. That should allow the Knights to build off their convincing win last night, and their top players to thrive.

Jack Eichel is the poster boy for the Golden Knights’ success. He leads the team in scoring and high-danger chances, translating to the most on-ice goals on the team. Despite his unrelenting production, Eichel has been relatively quiet recently. The Knights' center is pointless in three straight, posting a modest decrease in production.

Across the three-game sample, Eichel has totaled eight shots on net and has maintained his usual workload, averaging almost 20 minutes of ice time a night. Moreover, he starts 55.2% of his shifts in the attacking zone, contributing to his elite production metrics. Naturally, we expect those sustained efforts to pay off versus the Canucks.

Eichel wont be held down forever, and the Canucks don’t possess the defensive integrity to keep him at bay. At the current price, we see an edge in backing him to find the back of the net in Vancouver.

