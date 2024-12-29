3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 12/29/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights will square off on Sunday. The Golden Knights enter this matchup red-hot, with five wins in a row and nine over their last ten. As the Golden Knights continue to get healthier, that’s a scary premise for the rest of the Western Conference.

Mark Stone has turned back the clocks and is making a real impact up front for the Golden Knights. Stone scored his last time out, and with the way the Golden Knights are firing offensively, there’s value in that continuing in this solid matchup.

Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings are set to host the Washington Capitals on Sunday evening. The Red Wings have been on the struggle bus, so much so that they fired their head coach and brought in Todd McLellan. It wasn’t a positive showing in his first appearance behind the bench, but we expect better results after having some time to prepare and get his system in order.

Dylan Larkin is a big weapon and leader for this group, and there’s value in him showing up for his new coach on Sunday. The Capitals are playing for the second day in a row, and the Red Wings must show some urgency.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lighting will face off in an Atlantic Division matchup. After shutting out the Panthers yesterday, the Habs might be in for a more difficult evening against the Lightning on Sunday. The Lightning have had the Canadiens number of late and have quietly won seven of their last ten games.

Jake Guentzel is having a dominant year in the goal-scoring department in his first year with the Lightning. He’s tallied 19 goals entering this matchup and has the exact skillset down low that has given this Montreal team trouble. Of their star players, Guentzel’s price stands out the most in this strong matchup.

