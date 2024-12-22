3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 12/22/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Anaheim Ducks vs. Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club will look to continue rolling when they play host to the struggling Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Utah’s made some nice strides this season with their young talent. Logan Cooley is expected to be a centerpiece of what this organization builds around in their new home.

Cooley enters this clash with 29 points and continues to show his dynamic ability nightly. The Ducks are also a youthful group, and there are some real cracks on their backend that the Hockey Club can expose. Cooley’s price to find the back of the net sticks out in this matchup.

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken will go head-to-head on Sunday evening. It’s not as though the Kraken don’t have talent on their roster; the Avalanche simply have more of the high-end variety.

After missing the beginning of the year due to suspension, Valeri Nichushkin is a player we’re keeping a close eye on for the Avalanche. The Russian forward has already tallied 10 goals this year, yet his goal-scoring price hasn’t caught up to the production. Targeting the power forward to score in this strong matchup has some real value.

Ottawa Senators vs. Edmonton Oilers

An all-Canadian matchup takes center stage on Sunday when the Edmonton Oilers host the Ottawa Senators. Both teams are playing the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday, which could create a high-scoring matchup with all the talent in this game. Despite the Sens heating up of late with their goaltending, the Oilers are a different beast with the elite talent they have on this roster.

Zach Hyman has quietly started improving his numbers after a difficult start to the year. Hyman is familiar with the Sens from his time with Toronto, which he can use to his advantage. Hyman creates a difficult matchup down low for an Ottawa defense that presents itself as suspect.

