3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 12/1/24

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins

One of the NHL’s most storied rivalries will go down on Sunday afternoon as the Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens are set to play for the second afternoon in a row, which should give the B’s an edge. Although the Bruins have struggled to find offense this season, that hasn’t stopped their leading scorer from making an impact. David Pastrnak remains one of the NHL’s top goal-scoring weapons, and he’s notoriously found plenty of success in this rivalry. With Pastrnak’s price still remaining in plus-money territory, this is a number we feel comfortable taking.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

Two of the top teams in the Central Division will face off on Sunday, with the Winnipeg Jets visiting the Dallas Stars. Nobody has ever questioned Cole Perfetti's talent with the Jets. The Jets brass showed some faith in Perfetti finding his game this season, and he’s rewarded them with production and consistency.

Perfetti is coming off a game where he doubled down in the goal category. Although the Stars are a difficult team to play against, the value we’re seeing in Perfetti’s price to light the lamp is too strong to pass up.

Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Ottawa Senators conclude their Western Conference road trip on Sunday evening against the Anaheim Ducks. If the Senators want to get back in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference and get over the hump, they need to pick up wins in these matchups as a sizable favorite.

Tim Stutzle has been leading by example for the Sens this year and continues to look the part of a budding superstar. Stutzle is putting up some big numbers to lead the Sens offensively, and there’s a lot to like about his price tonight in this juicy matchup.

