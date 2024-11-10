3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Sunday 11/10/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jesper Bratt +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

This is another intense matchup for one of the top teams in the NHL. The New Jersey Devils can’t afford to get complacent when they host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. There are multiple weapons worth looking at on the Devils, but the one sticking out the most is Jesper Bratt.

Even with the elite points early on, the superbly talented winger has more to give in the goal-scoring department. The fact you’re looking at a +200 price for one of the most skilled forwards in the game speaks volumes.

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Matt Boldy +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

There are many encouraging signs for​​ the Minnesota Wild as they head into this Sunday's clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. We’ve continued to see Matt Boldy's maturation this season, which is an encouraging sign in this high-end matchup.

Boldy is known for his goal-scoring, but he can do some of everything on the ice, showcasing his real value to the Wild. On a three-game slate, this is a strong number to look at for the Wild on the road in Chicago.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Anaheim Ducks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Trevor Zegras +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

Although there haven’t been a ton of positives with the Anaheim Ducks, that won’t stop us from value-hunting on Sunday when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. It hasn’t exactly been an encouraging start to the season for Trevor Zegras from a points perspective, but the Ducks coaching staff has been praising his habits on and off the ice.

That’s an encouraging sign for a player who’s far too talented to be this limited on the scoresheet. It’s only a matter of time before we see an offensive explosion, and this is a matchup as good as any for a marker.

