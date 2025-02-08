3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 2/8/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vancouver Canucks

Player 2+ Shots on Goal Player 2+ Shots on Goal Morgan Rielly +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Maple Leafs conclude their four-game road trip with a stop against the Vancouver Canucks. The Leafs have won the first three trips of their cross-country endeavor and will continue to get production from their backend.

Specifically, Toronto can rely on Morgan Rielly to maintain his current offensive form. Since embarking on the trip, the former first-round pick has totaled eight shots across the three outings. Moreover, he’s recorded two or more shots each time out.

Of course, Rielly’s anticipated dominance is also grounded in elite analytics. The Leafs rearguard is a power play specialist, averaging north of two minutes on the man advantage per game. Naturally, this correlates with more shot opportunities and a staggering 69.7% start rate in the offensive zone.

The Maple Leafs have leaned into Rielly lately, and that trend should persist into tonight’s inter-conference affair. With that, we’re expecting him to finish with two or more shots.

Ottawa Senators vs. Florida Panthers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brady Tkachuk +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Shenanigans ensue whenever the Tkachuk brothers step on the ice against each other. We’re betting that will be the case again when the Florida Panthers host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Younger brother Brady Tkachuk has been mired in a three-game scoring slump, which we expect him to snap out of in Sunrise.

Over the past couple of weeks, Tkachuck has amplified his production. The Senators captain has recorded 30 shots on net across his last games but only has two goals to show for his efforts. That 6.7% shooting percentage puts him nearly three points below his career benchmark of 9.5% and even further off last year’s rate of 10.5%.

As expected, his anticipated progression has an analytics component. At five-on-five, Tkachuk has an expected goals-for total of 36.4; however, his actual tally of 28 is well short of that. Consequently, we should see meaningful growth from the center man in the immediate future.

While his output has waned, Tkachuk has led the Senators’ revival. His imbalance between expected and actual metrics makes him an ideal progression candidate. Tkachuk is an ideal all-time goal scorer against the Panthers.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Frank Vatrano Total Points Anaheim Ducks Feb 9 3:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Anaheim Ducks will face a tired Los Angeles Kings squad tonight, which should help them continue their good fortune. The Ducks have deployed a more balanced attack lately, and Frank Vatrano has emerged as a more regular contributor.

Vatrano has points in five of his last seven but has yet to reach his ceiling. The Ducks winger spends time across all strengths but still gets over 60.0% of his zone starts in the opponent’s end. Naturally, that correlates with elite production metrics. Vatrano ranks second on the team in scoring and high-danger opportunities, contributing to a 61.6 expected goals-for total. Still, he’s operating well shy of that, being on the ice for just 50 goals this season.

Vatrano’s recent scoring streak was an expected consequence. More importantly, ongoing success is anticipated. He remains well short of his expected scoring, and his analytics point toward sustained scoring. As a result, we see an edge in backing him to go north of 0.5 points -- particularly at plus money.

