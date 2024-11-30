3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 11/30/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Mitchell Marner +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two Atlantic division rivals are set to face off on Saturday night, with the Tampa Bay Lightning welcoming the Toronto Maple Leafs. Even with the Maple Leafs getting their superstar center, Auston Matthews, back in the lineup tonight, Mitch Marner has been playing some of the best hockey of his career. Not only is Marner’s vision elite, but he’s also been tallying some timely goals for the Maple Leafs. With Marner’s hot streak and the Maple Leafs wanting to bounce back after their performance against Florida earlier this week, there’s a lot to like about his price to score on the road.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brandon Saad +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

After hiring Jim Montgomery as their next head coach, the St. Louis Blues look like a rejuvenated group. On Saturday, the Blues will play host to the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blues are playing with a ton more pace than they did prior to firing their head coach, and the prices of their forwards to score haven’t quite caught up to that quite yet. The Flyers will play hard, but they just don’t have the talent to compete on a nightly basis right now. Brandon Saad is a forward with a lot of size and skill, which helps create a strong price to score here.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Seth Jarvis +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers are set to collide for the second day in a row. The Panthers doubled up the Hurricanes 6-3 in yesterday’s clash. Seth Jarvis is quietly starting to build some momentum after a quiet stretch. Jarvis found the back of the net on Friday afternoon, and we’ve seen him be streaky at times during his young NHL career. Jarvis is a key cog in this Carolina forward group, and there’s a lot of value in his price point to light the lamp for the second game in a row.

