3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 11/23/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Utah Hockey Club vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Evgeni Malkin +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Utah Hockey Club will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Neither of these respective teams has been playing memorable hockey as November is coming to an end. In this type of matchup, backing the still productive veterans is the avenue that makes plenty of sense to direct your attention toward. Evgeni Malkin has cooled off from his spectacular start to the season. Still, Malkin can dance with the best in the league, and this is a juicy matchup he can take full advantage of.

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Connor McMichael +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two teams off to solid starts in the Metropolitan division collide this evening, with the Washington Capitals hosting the New Jersey Devils. There’s a lot of talent on these two rosters, which helps create some excellent price points to consider in these games. With some injuries that the Capitals are dealing with on offense, Connor McMichael has continued to do a wonderful job of being productive and moving up the lineup. McMichael has already found the back of the net 12 times, and his price tonight against the Devils certainly doesn’t reflect that.

Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer David Pastrnak +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

On Wednesday, The Boston Bruins got off to a strong start in the Joe Sacco era. Will that continue against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday? It’s a cliche, but if the Bruins want to go on a run, they’ll need their best players to be their best players. Enter David Pastrnak. Pastrnak has shown flashes of greatness this season, but more is expected from a statistical standpoint. Pastrnak has some solid value in a matchup in which he’s previously performed well.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



