3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 11/2/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

It would be an understatement to say the Boston Bruins have struggled lately. Luckily for the B’s, they’ll face the Philadelphia Flyers, who have been relatively friendly to their opposition this year. If the Bruins hope to get out of their recent slide, it will be because of their big boys up front.

David Pastrnak leads the charge in that department. Pastrnak has scored six goals and has more to give considering his scoring chances and shot generation. We’ll happily look toward this plus-money price for Pastanak to score in Philadelphia.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Quinton Byfield +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Chicago Blackhawks remain a team looking to take the next step in their rebuild while the Los Angeles Kings have continued to have playoff aspirations. This is an excellent matchup at home for the Kings, and there are multiple players worth looking at in the goal-scoring department.

It hasn’t been a perfect start to the year for Quinton Byfield, but that means he’s showing value in betting markets. Byfield has yet to score, but this is an excellent matchup for him to change his fortune.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Kirby Dach +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Things haven’t come easy for the Montreal Canadiens or Pittsburgh Penguins. Luckily, it’s a new month for both sides. After back-to-back poor games, there’s value in backing the Habs to respond on the road in Pittsburgh after getting bag-skated by head coach Martin St. Louis on Friday. There are more than just wins and losses on the line here; there has to be some sense of pride from this young group.

Kirby Dach appears to be getting back on track after missing all but two games last year. His recent play continues to improve, especially down low. There’s a lot of value in his price to light the lamp on Saturday.

