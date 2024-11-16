3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 11/16/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In a battle between two of Canada’s best teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. It’s a shame we won’t see Auston Matthews suit up for Toronto, but that doesn’t completely diminish the excitement we feel about Connor McDavid returning home after recording the 1000th point of his NHL career.

It’s surprising to see McDavid listed at a reasonable price, and we won’t overthink it.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers

Two of the NHL’s top teams this season will face off on Saturday with the Winnipeg Jets visiting the Florida Panthers. The Jets are coming off their second loss of the season while the Panthers lost a pair of back-to-back games with the Devils.

After missing some early time with injury, Aleksander Barkov is starting to show signs of breaking out on the scoresheet. Widely regarded as a top two-way player in the league, Barkov shows plenty of value to find the back of the net on Saturday.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are set to host the Columbus Blue Jackets from the Bell Centre on Saturday night. After the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau, Habs winger Cole Caufield changed his number to 13 to honor the late forward. If you believe in the Hockey Gods, how can you not be on Caufield’s side in their first meeting of the year?

Caufield has been lighting the league on fire this season with 12 goals. There’s still real value in his price point this evening in what should be an emotional atmosphere.

