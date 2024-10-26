3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 10/26/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

Auston Matthews Total Goals Auston Matthews - Over Oct 26 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After going to Game 7 in last year’s opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Boston Bruins are set to host the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. There’s no love lost between these Atlantic Division foes, and that should make for a game full of animosity.

Despite his numbers not jumping off the page, Auston Matthews has gotten off to a solid start to the year for Toronto, and it’s only a matter of time before an offensive explosion occurs. Matthews has been generating most of his shots from the slot, and that’s bad news for opposing goaltenders.

St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield Total Goals Cole Caufield - Over Oct 26 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It’s been a poor stretch for the Montreal Canadiens, who will welcome the St. Louis Blues to the Bell Centre on Saturday night. Early on, one of the most prominent bright spots for the Habs has been the play of goal-scoring winger Cole Caufield.

Through seven games, Caufield has tallied six goals, and there’s value in him adding to that total at home on Saturday. The Canadiens have been off since Tuesday, and we should see much more structure in their game against the Blues. As a result, targeting their best offensive weapon makes plenty of sense.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Adam Lowry +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two of the hottest teams in Canada are set to collide on Saturday, with the Calgary Flames hosting the Winnipeg Jets. Many expected the Jets to continue finding regular-season success this year, but the same can’t be said about the Flames.

Calgary entered the year with low expectations, and we’re banking on them returning to earth sooner rather than later. The Jets' forecheck and pressure have the potential to give this Flames defense fits down low. Adam Lowry’s size and skill in tight give him a significant advantage in this all-Canadian clash, and it’s one we’ll be happy to target.

