3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 10/12/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Utah Hockey Club vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Alexis Lafreniere +240 View more odds in Sportsbook

There are no two ways around it; the New York Rangers are a tough team to beat in general -- but especially at home. There were a lot of positives to take from their opening win, and the one that stuck out the most was Alexis Lafreniere. The talented winger found the back of the net in Game 1 and also added an assist in the victory. We’ve continued to see consistent progress from the former top pick, and all signs point to a big production boost in 2024-25. This is a price that is really appealing on Saturday night.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer William Nylander +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Despite the lack of production, it’s been a strong start to the regular season for some of the Toronto Maple Leafs star players. The success is coming from their big guns, and we’re getting a better price now because of what’s transpired over two games. William Nylander is the player you should have your sights set on here. Nylander was buzzing on opening night in Montreal and followed that up with a good showing in New Jersey. With no points through two games and a great scoring environment on tap in Toronto’s home opener, there’s definitive value in Nylander to find the back of the net.

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tim Stützle +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

The biggest thing the Ottawa Senators need to do this season is get off to a fast start and shake some of the narratives surrounding this core group. The Sens knocked off the defending Stanley Cup champs in their home opener. A big reason for that was the play of their young German star, Tim Stutzle. The former third-overall pick scored twice in Game 1 and has notoriously been a streaky scorer. A big season is expected from Stutzle, and he’s scored three goals over his past four games against Montreal. This is a nice price for him to record goals in back-to-back games.

