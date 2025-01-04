3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 1/4/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

David Pastrnak Total Goals Boston Bruins Jan 5 12:07am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

To say that the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs don’t like one another would be an understatement.

In a rematch of last year’s postseason, the Maple Leafs host the B’s on Saturday. The Bruins have largely had the Maple Leafs number lately, which puts some real weight into our decision-making regarding what we want to look at in this matchup.

David Pastrnak is an elite goal-scoring threat in the NHL, and he’s found considerable success in his career against Toronto, including a Game 7 game-winning goal over the Maple Leafs last season. Pastrnak will add another dagger into the Maple Leafs on the road.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings

Quinton Byfield Total Goals Tampa Bay Lightning Jan 5 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings are set to face off from Tinsel Town on Saturday evening. The Kings enter this matchup surging, with three straight victories and points in eight of their last ten games. At home this year, the Kings have been dominant, which leads us toward backing their hottest forward in this matchup.

Quinton Byfield got off to a slow start to the season for the Kings, but he’s quietly been firing on all cylinders with six points over his last five games. This price for Byfield to continue his streak seems right.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Total Goals Buffalo Sabres Jan 5 3:09am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to continue pouring onto the struggles of the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. The Sabres have lost 7 of their last 10 games while the Golden Knights are 8-2 over that same sample size. To say that Jack Eichel’s time with the Sabres ended poorly wouldn’t be doing the situation justice.

Although these teams have faced off multiple times since the trade, that doesn’t mean we won’t continue to target Eichel against his former squad every chance we get. Eichel has continued to put together another strong season for Vegas, and there’s a lot to like about him sticking it to his former club again.

