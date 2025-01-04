FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 1/4/25

SportsGrid
SportsGrid@SportsGrid

3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 1/4/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

David Pastrnak Anytime Goal Scorer (+150)

David Pastrnak Total Goals

Boston Bruins
Jan 5 12:07am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

To say that the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs don’t like one another would be an understatement.

In a rematch of last year’s postseason, the Maple Leafs host the B’s on Saturday. The Bruins have largely had the Maple Leafs number lately, which puts some real weight into our decision-making regarding what we want to look at in this matchup.

David Pastrnak is an elite goal-scoring threat in the NHL, and he’s found considerable success in his career against Toronto, including a Game 7 game-winning goal over the Maple Leafs last season. Pastrnak will add another dagger into the Maple Leafs on the road.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Los Angeles Kings

Quinton Byfield Anytime Goal Scorer (+340)

Quinton Byfield Total Goals

Tampa Bay Lightning
Jan 5 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings are set to face off from Tinsel Town on Saturday evening. The Kings enter this matchup surging, with three straight victories and points in eight of their last ten games. At home this year, the Kings have been dominant, which leads us toward backing their hottest forward in this matchup.

Quinton Byfield got off to a slow start to the season for the Kings, but he’s quietly been firing on all cylinders with six points over his last five games. This price for Byfield to continue his streak seems right.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Anytime Goal Scorer (+155)

Jack Eichel Total Goals

Buffalo Sabres
Jan 5 3:09am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

The Vegas Golden Knights will look to continue pouring onto the struggles of the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. The Sabres have lost 7 of their last 10 games while the Golden Knights are 8-2 over that same sample size. To say that Jack Eichel’s time with the Sabres ended poorly wouldn’t be doing the situation justice.

Although these teams have faced off multiple times since the trade, that doesn’t mean we won’t continue to target Eichel against his former squad every chance we get. Eichel has continued to put together another strong season for Vegas, and there’s a lot to like about him sticking it to his former club again.

