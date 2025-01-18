3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Saturday 1/18/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Kirby Dach +410 View more odds in Sportsbook

A top rivalry in the NHL takes center stage on Saturday night, with the red-hot Montreal Canadiens hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canadiens have taken the league by storm since the middle of December and have posted an 8-1-1 record over their last 10 games. On the other hand, the Maple Leafs have struggled to find consistency over the previous two weeks. The Canadiens are a team that comfortably have been rolling four lines, which creates some value in their forward group.

After a slow start to the year, Kirby Dach has been producing for the Habs. Dach has recorded three goals over his last five games, and there’s a lot to like about his price to score in this matchup.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Artemi Panarin +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two teams battling to stay in the mix in the Eastern Conference face-off, with the Columbus Blue Jackets visiting the New York Rangers. The Blue Jackets have come out of left field this year and have been a sensational story after a heartbreaking offseason. No one expected Ohio’s team to be ahead of the Rangers at this stage in the season.

The Blueshirts have quietly started to dig themselves out of a hole and have recorded points in 7 of their last 10 games.

Former Blue Jackets forward Artemi Panarin remains an integral force on offense in this lineup. Panarin has a price you should feel comfortable targeting to find the back of the net on Saturday.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Zach Hyman +180 View more odds in Sportsbook

A pair of Western Conference foes square up on Saturday night when the Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers. One thing’s for sure: these teams don’t like one another, which showed up in their recent playoff matchup. The Oilers have started to find another gear in January, posting 4 wins in a row and 8 over their last 10 games.

Zach Hyman plays a significant role up front in doing the dirty work, but you can’t forget about his work in front of the net. Hyman’s listed at a nice number to light the lamp in this rivalry clash.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!