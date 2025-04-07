3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 4/7/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Trevor Zegras Total Points Edmonton Oilers Apr 8 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Anaheim Ducks get to pick on an undermanned Edmonton Oilers squad on Monday night. The Oilers have been dealing with a rash of injuries, which should allow the Ducks to continue their recent surge.

Anaheim has put together some complete efforts recently, and they’ve been led by one of their franchise cornerstones. Trevor Zegras has points in six of his last eight games, totaling eight points, but his analytics profile points toward sustained success over the season's final weeks.

Despite the scoring onslaught, Zegras is still significantly below his expected goals-for total. In 50 games this season, the Ducks forward has been on the ice for 43 goals, nearly a ten-point drop in his expected total of 52.8. His shooting percentage and PDO are below average, indicating that Zegras remains a top-scoring candidate in the short term.

With their third-string netminder between the pipes and without their top blueliner, the Oilers are exposed in their own end. Zegras and the Ducks should make the most of their scoring chances, leaving an edge in backing him to go over 0.5 points.

Calgary Flames vs. San Jose Sharks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Yegor Sharangovich +330 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Calgary Flames came up just short versus the Vegas Golden Knights last time. Still, they can return to the win column with tonight’s showdown versus the San Jose Sharks.

As we’ve seen all season, the Flames have gotten production from every part of their lineup. Yegor Sharangovich has been a solid tertiary contributor, with a keen ability to find the back of the net. After being held scoreless in four straight, Sharangovich could bust out versus the Sharks.

A few indicators are pointing toward renewed success for Sharangovich. The Flames center starts 65.1% of his shifts in the attacking zone, contributing to solid production metrics. He averages 8.0 scoring and 2.7 high-danger chances per game, while seeing regular usage on the powerplay.

As expected, there’s a progression component to Sharangovich’s anticipated scoring outburst. He sits six goals below his expected total of 54.0, and his 11.5% shooting percentage is below his career average of 13.8%. On that basis, we see value in backing Sharangovich as an anytime goal scorer versus the Sharks.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Artemi Panarin +265 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New York Rangers are looking to capitalize on their recent surge. Coming off a 4-0 blanking versus the New Jersey Devils, we’re counting on a massive scoring surge versus the well-traveled Tampa Bay Lightning.

Artemi Panarin remains the Rangers’ top offensive contributor. The Russian leads the team in scoring, totaling 82 points in 74 games this season. More impressively, he’s recorded multiple points in three of his last four. Combined with his elite analytics profile, Panarin is expected to lead the Rangers’ attack versus Tampa.

The Bread Man leads the Rangers in virtually every analytics category. So far this season, he has 60.7% scoring and 58.7% high-danger chance ratings. Further, his on-ice goal total currently sits tops among Rangers’ forwards, albeit 12 goals below his expected total.

Panarin’s late-season scoring surge should continue at home. Tampa Bay has put forth some underwhelming efforts recently, and those are unlikely to improve as they play their fourth straight road game. New York goes as far as Panarin carries them. His metrics point toward another multi-point effort.

