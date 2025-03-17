3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 3/17/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild

Matt Boldy Shots on Goal Los Angeles Kings Mar 18 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With just three wins over their last ten games, the Minnesota Wild have some ground to make up in the Central Division standings. They can turn to Matt Boldy to help lead the Wild out of their late-season slump.

Boldy has been a top offensive contributor for the Wild all season. Among qualified skaters, he ranks second on the team in expected goals-for rating, but he’s far and away the team leader in scoring and high-danger chances. Moreover, he’s operating below his expected goals-for rating, implying that he’s due for increased productivity and scoring over his coming games.

That anticipated progression is even more pronounced than his most recent efforts. Boldy has just two shots on net across his last two games, a far cry from the 11 he put up over his two preceding outings. The Wild forward continues to average north of 20 minutes per game and gets 58.9% of his starts in the attacking zone, ensuring that boost comes swiftly.

He has a high total, but we expect Boldy to maximize his production against the visiting Los Angeles Kings. As a result, we see an edge in backing him to go over 3.5 shots.

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski Total Goals New Jersey Devils Mar 17 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Columbus Blue Jackets are trying to author a late-season resurgence, and the usual suspects are leading them. Zach Werenski remains a dominant force on the blue line, and he’ll advance the Jackets’ best interests against the New Jersey Devils.

Werenski has elevated his play to a Norris Trophy level. The Blue Jackets defenseman has played more than 27 minutes in six of his last seven while making an impact in the attacking zone. Across that seven-game sample, Werenski has totaled 19 shots on net and recorded multiple shots in every one of those contests.

Still, Werenski’s output doesn’t match his increased productivity. He has just two goals over that stretch and has been held scoreless in five straight. The American will have a chance to break out of his recent slump against a defensively challenged Devils squad.

Werenski is the lynchpin in the Blue Jackets’ attack. New Jersey gave up seven goals last time, and Columbus can exacerbate those concerns. In that regard, Werenski is a premier value candidate as an any time goal scorer.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Brayden Point +255 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Philadelphia Flyers signaled their intent to mail it in at the NHL Trade Deadline. Philadelphia traded away its movable pieces, setting its eyes on future building blocks. Led by Brayden Point, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be ready to capitalize on their opportunities.

Point is the Lightning’s pre-eminent offensive force. He ranks among the lead leaders in offensive zone start rate, beginning 73.7% of his shifts in the opponents’ end. Predictably, he’s used that to generate one of the most robust offensive profiles.

Across all strengths, the former third-round pick averages 12.0 scoring and high-danger chances per game. Despite those gaudy metrics, Point has been held pointless in four straight games.

Point is on the precipice of a breakout, and it should all come together versus against the beleaguered Flyers. We see tremendous value in backing him to record two or more points.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



