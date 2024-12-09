3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 12/9/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Alex Tuch +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres are looking to climb the Atlantic Division standings. Neither side has started December with much momentum, which creates more urgency in a head-to-head matchup like this. Although there are still some clear missing links in Buffalo, Alex Tuch has proven he can be a significant part of the solution. The big forward has registered 24 points, including eight goals. Tuch’s price to score in this solid matchup against Detroit is worthy of consideration.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Artemi Panarin +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New York Rangers want to bounce back after a tough showing on Sunday. The good news is that they’ll take on the lowly Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks have struggled in most areas, which gives the Rangers a chance to right the ship and get their offense going. Artemi Panarin broke into the league with the Blackhawks before signing a mega contract with the Rangers. Panarin has been a major sparkplug offensively for the Rangers, and there’s value in that continuing against his former club.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Montreal Canadiens

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Kirby Dach +490 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two teams near the basement looking to focus on the future will face one another on Monday, with the Montreal Canadiens hosting the Anaheim Ducks. Many young players are set to collide in this contest, which could create more offense and mistakes in this game. After missing all but one game and a period last year, we’re starting to see Kirby Dach become more impactful for the Canadiens again. The numbers will begin to come for this talented forward, and the Ducks aren’t exactly a team we’re scared of targeting players looking to break out of slumps against.

