3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 12/16/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Washington Capitals vs. Dallas Stars

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Wyatt Johnston +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Washington Capitals and Dallas Stars will face off on Monday night. Even though the Stars aren’t playing their top brand of hockey at the moment, they present a unique challenge for a surging Washington team. The Stars and Capitals are built similarly, and there’s a lot to like about the home side figuring things out in this matchup. Wyatt Johnston hasn’t had the point totals expected this year, but that shouldn’t stop us from targeting him. The Stars control the matchups at home, and Johnston can exploit the Caps with his size and skill. The price makes this pick even more intriguing.

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Connor McDavid +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

A rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Final will occur on Monday evening, with the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Florida Panthers. After how last season ended for the Oilers, it's not exactly rocket science to expect an emotional effort from them in this contest. We all saw how Connor McDavid reacted throughout the series, and you can bet some of those emotions will carry over into this game. McDavid remains the top offensive weapon in the NHL, and there’s a lot of value in his price to get some payback at home.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer J.T. Miller +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two Western Conference clubs are set to collide on Monday, with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Vancouver Canucks. After missing some time for personal reasons, J.T. Miller is back in the lineup for the Canucks. We’ve waited a bit for him to find his legs again, and now we’re ready to look at him seriously from a goal-scoring perspective. Miller has often been viewed as the straw that stirs the drink for the Canucks, and his price since returning hasn’t entirely lined up with his importance to the team. We’ll happily consider the discounted price for the talented forward.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



