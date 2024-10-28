3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 10/28/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Hyman Total Goals Zach Hyman - Over Oct 28 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Edmonton Oilers need to continue building positive momentum, and this is an excellent opportunity to do so against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If someone told you that Zach Hyman would have just one assist at the end of October, you’d probably have asked if he were injured and not dressing.

Hyman has been snakebitten early on but is trending in a more positive direction lately. We want to be early in backing Hyman before he goes on a tear, and this is a great matchup to do just that.

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos Total Goals Steven Stamkos - Over Oct 28 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sometimes, the vibes of a situation are important. Steven Stamkos returns to Tampa Bay and visits the Lightning for the first time as a Nashville Predator. Stamkos hasn’t looked himself in a Predators jersey, but this is the perfect opportunity to stick it to his former team and get going.

With only one goal for the year, Stamkos has a reasonable price to light the lamp on Monday evening, and it's at a number we’re thrilled to get behind.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Winnipeg Jets

Gabriel Vilardi Total Goals Gabriel Vilardi - Over Oct 28 11:39pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It’s been a struggle for the Toronto Maple Leafs after three straight losses, and that has a chance to continue tonight against the perfect Winnipeg Jets. With multiple players on the Jets scorching hot at the moment, we’re going to switch directions and look toward a player who is quietly rounding out his game.

Although Gabriel Vilardi’s numbers don’t jump off the page, he’s doing many good things for the Jets on offense, and there’s some substantial value in his goal-scoring prop here. Vilardi is an essential part of the Jets’ forward core, and if they want to continue playing at this pace, he’s a player that you can expect to start making more noise sooner than later.

