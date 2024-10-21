3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 10/21/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Total Goals William Nylander - Over Oct 21 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are set to collide for the first time this season. Multiple members of Toronto’s core up front are starting to heat up, and William Nylander has the talent to go on a heater.

Nylander’s tallied three goals and one assist this year and is developing some natural chemistry with his new linemates. With an appetizing price for this one-game Monday slate, it’s easy to like backing Nylander to find the back of the net.

Nikita Kucherov Total Goals Nikita Kucherov - Over Oct 21 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

After putting together a superb 144-point season last year, Nikita Kucherov is back with his usual shenanigans for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Early on, the Russian elite winger has registered seven goals and two assists and has notoriously found success against the Maple Leafs. Kucherov has compiled 19 goals and 25 assists in 35 career regular-season games against Toronto.

With his torrid start to the year and career success vs. the Maple Leafs, we’ll happily look in his direction in this matchup.

Nicholas Paul Total Goals Nicholas Paul - Over Oct 21 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With the Lightning and Maple Leafs appearing destined to compete for a top-three spot in the Atlantic Division, these head-to-head matchups have more at stake. When we get into these physical divisional tilts, we like to target players that go to the front of the net and have strong possession numbers. Enter Nicholas Paul.

The big winger isn’t afraid to get dirty in front of the net and has already tallied one goal and three assists. Paul is a big part of the Lightning’s forward group, and this price is lower than we anticipated in this clash.

