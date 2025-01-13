3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Monday 1/13/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Florida Panthers will look to get back on track on Monday night when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers. These teams are at very different points, with the Panthers competing for a division crown while the Flyers hope to stay in the postseason mix. Matthew Tkachuk has been a key catalyst for the Panthers, yet there’s still more to give in the production department for this superstar forward. In a matchup against a Flyers team that plays hard at home, backing Tkachuk to match the tempo and find the back of the net has real value here.

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks remain in the early stages of their rebuild, but they’ll look to put forth a good effort when they host the Calgary Flames tonight. Although the Flames are playing much better hockey and in a playoff race, it’s hard to look away from what Connor Bedard has been accomplishing lately in his sophomore campaign. Bedard has quietly put up 38 points and just had his nine-game point streak snapped over the weekend. The Flames don’t present as a defensive juggernaut, and Bedard can take advantage of his matchups at home.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers have collided in the postseason in back-to-back years. They’ll renew their rivalry tonight in Edmonton. The Oilers have gotten the better of the Kings in both postseason series, but it hasn’t come in blowout fashion. Still, Leon Draisaitl has been a dominant force when these two teams have collided, and there’s value in that trend continuing on Monday. The German superstar has registered four goals over his last five games and has notoriously loved this matchup. We’ll look toward that continuing again at home.

