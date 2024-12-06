3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 12/6/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tom Wilson +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Two of the NHL’s top teams in the Eastern Conference will face off tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals. It’s no secret that the Maple Leafs are playing well at the moment, but the Capitals have also played to that standard for large chunks of this season. The Capitals have shown they can win games in many ways, which is an encouraging sign with the depth they’ve shown upfront. Tom Wilson has continued to be a factor in various ways for Washington, and his price tag is one we’re comfortable backing in a matchup he’s notoriously enjoyed.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Evgeni Malkin +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Forever rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers will square off on Friday night from Madison Square Garden. For a while, many people were dunking on the Penguins for their lack of success this year and being stuck in no man's land. Quietly, the Pens have won four straight games entering this matchup in New York. Although the numbers have dropped since his hot start to the year, Evgeni Malkin has thrived in divisional matchups during his career. Malkin’s price stands out like a sore thumb in this matchup against the struggling Rangers.

Seattle Kraken vs. New Jersey Devils

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jesper Bratt +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New Jersey Devils will look to take care of business on Friday night in their home tilt against the Seattle Kraken. The Devils have won seven of their last ten games, showcasing why many picked them to win the Stanley Cup entering the year. One significant reason they’ve taken another step forward this year is the continued emergence of star forward Jesper Bratt. The former sixth-round pick in 2016 has been lighting up the league with 35 points. Bratt is coming off a four-point effort his last time out, and there’s still a nice chunk of value in his price to find the back of the net tonight against Seattle.

