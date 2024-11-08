3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 11/8/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Max Pacioretty +280

The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a strong performance earlier this week against Boston and are set to host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. The Maple Leafs entered the season looking for some depth scoring, and it seems they’ve found that on the cheap with veteran winger Max Pacioretty.

He’s already tallied six points and is continuing to look effective nightly. The way he has been buzzing on the ice with his line has created some excellent value on his price to score.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jared McCann +240

The NHL’s two most recent expansion teams will meet this evening when the Seattle Kraken welcome the Vegas Golden Knights. There’s a lot of under-the-radar talent in this matchup, but we’re targeting one of the premier goal scorers in this game on home ice. Jared McCann continues to have an excellent touch for the Kraken and has tallied six markers this year.

Although it’s not an elite matchup against a stingy Vegas team, the price makes a lot of sense.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Joel Eriksson Ek +195

The Minnesota Wild have gotten off to a solid start to the season and have another juicy matchup on tap tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. We’re still looking for some of Minnesota’s forwards to increase their production, and Joel Eriksson Ek leads the charge in that regard.

When you have a great matchup against a young Anaheim team, this is a great matchup to target a player with nifty mitts around the net.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities?

