3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 11/1/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Chris Kreider +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

After a dominant win on Tuesday, things will get a little more challenging for the Ottawa Senators tonight as they visit the New York Rangers. The goal-scoring ability of Chris Kreider is still very prevalent, leading to six markers on the year. Ottawa’s blue line doesn’t exactly strike us as one that will be able to keep a power forward like Kreider to the outside. Kreider’s overall package of size, speed, and skill will come in handy in this matchup on Friday.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Sean Monahan +550 View more odds in Sportsbook

After Montreal dealt Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets ahead of the trade deadline last year, he opted to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets as a free agent in the summer. It’s easy to see why a young team like Columbus would be interested in not only Monahan’s leadership but also his overall production. He’s brought both to the table early on and has registered five goals and four assists with 31 shots on goal. The price is right in our preferred wheelhouse for this matchup, and we’re happy to pounce on it.

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Timo Meier +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

There was much to like about how the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames started their respective seasons. The difference is that the Devils are still finding success, while the Flames have fallen back to earth and dropped four in a row. After dealing with injuries and inconsistencies in his play last year, Timo Meier is back and firing on all cylinders for New Jersey. Meier has tallied five goals and seven assists as a critical cog in this offense. Against a Flames team that’s been struggling of late, Meier’s price to find the back of the net is one we’ve set our sights on here.

