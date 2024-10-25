3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 10/25/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Ottawa Senators vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Ottawa Senators needed to get off to an excellent start to the season, and they’ve done precisely that. The Sens are set to visit their former winger, Mark Stone, and the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. This is a tough matchup against a very physical Vegas group for the Sens. Stone has gotten off to a red-hot start to the season and posted 12 points. If there’s one player who will want to stick it to his former team, it’s Stone. The value is there for him to find the back of the net for the fourth time this season.

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks

It’s been a dismal start to the season for Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators. Stamkos has tallied just one goal this season in his new home in Nashville and is struggling to find consistency. Even if you expect a dip from Stamkos this year, expecting him to continue getting shut out like this is unrealistic. The Predators have a great matchup tonight on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks, and Stamkos presents a very reasonable price to back.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Edmonton Oilers

After playing late into June for the Stanley Cup last year, it’s safe to say there’s been a little Cup hangover from the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers haven’t found any momentum early on, and this is an excellent matchup at home against a Pittsburgh Penguins team that’s giving up goals at a clearance rate. When you factor in the standard that Connor McDavid is held to, it’s been a slow start to the year with three goals and five assists. McDavid’s elite speed can give the Penguins fits tonight, and it’s not hard to envision he has one of his patented elite games in this setting at home.

