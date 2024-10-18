3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 10/18/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Martin Necas Total Goals Martin Necas - Over Oct 18 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

You never really know what you will get out of this Pittsburgh Penguins team on a nightly basis. The talent is there, but the goaltending and defense are suspect, which could cause problems in this matchup against a solid forechecking team like the Carolina Hurricanes.

Despite it being a relatively quiet beginning to the year for Martin Necas, we’re not banking on that continuing. Necas is listed at a palpable number to find the back of the net in this juicy matchup versus the Pens.

San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Total Goals Kyle Connor - Over Oct 19 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It’s been another quietly strong start to the season for the Winnipeg Jets, and they’ll be gifted a nice matchup tonight at home against the San Jose Sharks. The chances have been there for Kyle Connor through three games, which have seen him compile 2 goals, an assist, and 12 shots on goal.

The Sharks haven’t been getting blown out through three games, but the talent isn’t there defensively or in net for that to be sustainable. The Jets can potentially give the Sharks a rude awakening, and they are banking on Connor to drive the bus in this clash.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Total Goals Cale Makar - Over Oct 19 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It would be an understatement to say it’s been a slow start to the season for the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs remain winless early on, but lucky for them, they’ll be taking on a lackluster Anaheim Ducks squad at home tonight.

Cale Makar has struggled in his own zone to kick off the season, but he’s still been the dominant offensive defenseman we’ve known. With one goal and seven assists over four games, we’ll look toward Makar to have another banner showing and help break the team out of their slump.

Gear up for the NHL season! All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any game taking place October 18th through 20th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



