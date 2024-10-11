3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 10/11/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Seth Jarvis +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Carolina Hurricanes had some turnover this offseason, but expectations remain high for this group in the Metropolitan division. Carolina extended young forward Seth Jarvis this offseason, and he’s set to play an even more significant role for this group up front. Jarvis is coming off an impressive campaign where he tallied 33 goals and 34 assists. The former first-round pick has 40-goal upside, and this isn’t a price we should get used to in the goal-scoring department for him.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Kyle Connor +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Even with some slight improvements around the edges, it will likely be another long season for the Chicago Blackhawks. On the other hand, the Winnipeg Jets got off to a tremendous start to the season with a dominant win over Edmonton. Kyle Connor scored in the opener and is expected to continue being a spark plug on offense for this group. Connor’s release is right up there with the best in the NHL, and he’s in a great matchup tonight against a Chicago team that bleeds scoring chances.

St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tomas Hertl +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

The expectation for the Vegas Golden Knights was that they’d be right back in the mix this season in the Western Conference. A statement win in their opener against Colorado helped remind people of this group’s capability. Despite scoring eight goals, Tomas Hertl was held to just one assist in the victory. Hertl has all the tools to be an integral part of this offense, and it’s easy to see him returning to the 30-goal club for the third time in his career. The expectation is that Hertl will sit around the +200 mark this year in the goal-scoring department, and with the number landing at +230 tonight at home, we’ll be more than happy to ride with it.

