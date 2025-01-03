3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 1/3/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks play host to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday evening. The Canadiens have quietly been playing some good hockey over the last month. The Habs have registered three straight wins and have come out on top in seven over their last 10 games. On the other hand, the Blackhawks have lost five in a row and have struggled for large portions of the year. Although Patrik Laine has cooled off after his electric start to his tenure in Montreal, this is an excellent matchup for him to get back on the board.

Ottawa Senators vs. St. Louis Blues

The Ottawa Senators and St. Louis Blues are set to collide on Friday night. The Senators have been a team that’s hard to get on the right side of this season. With some injuries in goal, this feels like a spot that the Blues can take advantage of at home. After posting a dominant win in the Winter Classic, the Blues have found some success on offense to build on. Robert Thomas is one of the NHL’s most slept-on forwards. Despite missing a chunk of time with an injury, Thomas has still registered 29 points. Thomas is an integral part of the Blues' offense, yet his odds to find the back of the net in this matchup are pretty long.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Anaheim Ducks will take the ice for the second night in a row. Anaheim will visit the star-studded Edmonton Oilers. With the Ducks set to play a back-to-back with travel, it’s hard not to get excited about the prospects of a big Edmonton victory on Friday. The Oilers have talent edges all over the ice against the Ducks, something a player like Zach Hyman can take full advantage of. After a quiet start to the year, Hyman has started producing the way we know he can. In this strong matchup, Hyman’s goal odds are very appealing.

