3 NHL Player Prop Best Bets for Friday 1/10/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Vancouver Canucks vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho (CAR) Total Goals Vancouver Canucks Jan 11 12:09am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Vancouver Canucks road trip continues on Friday as they visit the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes aren’t exactly playing their best hockey at the moment, but neither are the Canucks. Carolina has dominated their home rink, posting a 15-5 record this year. The Hurricanes have dealt with some injuries, but one constant that’s remained is Sebastian Aho. The star Finnish forward has continued to be very productive, tallying 43 points on the campaign. Aho has value to find the back of the net in this strong matchup against a struggling Canucks squad here.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Total Goals Los Angeles Kings Jan 11 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Two top teams in the Western Conference are set to collide, with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Both the Kings and Jets have been right at the top of the NHL with their records at home this year, meaning it shouldn’t be a big surprise that we’re looking at some of the props on the Jets tonight. If you aren’t paying attention to Kyle Connor’s consistency up front, you probably should be. Connor leads the Jets with 23 goals, but his price tag to find the back of the net in this matchup is still intriguing enough to consider.

San Jose Sharks vs. Utah Hockey Club

Dylan Guenther Total Goals San Jose Sharks Jan 11 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Utah Hockey Club will look to snap out of a recent skid on Friday when they host the San Jose Sharks. If the Hockey Club has aspirations to get back in the mix in the Western Conference playoff picture, this is the type of game they can’t afford to put forward a lackluster effort. Dylan Guenther has been a real goal-scoring threat for Utah this season. Guenther leads Utah with 16 goals. With an inexperienced backend and questionable goaltending, there’s value in backing Utah’s top scorer to light the lamp in this clash.

