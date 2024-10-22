3 NHL Best Bets for Tuesday 10/22/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Minnesota Wild vs. Florida Panthers

Two consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final and the target on the Florida Panthers’ back has only gotten bigger. Teams have been ready to throw everything they have at the Panthers this season, and it’s starting to take a toll on the defending champs. It’s not reflected in the betting odds, but their eroding metrics put the Panthers at a disadvantage against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

The early action supports the Wild because Florida opened as mid-range home favorites. That action is validated by some concerning metrics. First, the Panthers are losing battles in their own end, negatively impacting their ability to defend against quality chances. Their last two opponents have both exceeded 11 high-danger chances at five-on-five, a downward trajectory that should continue on Tuesday night.

Second, the Panthers haven’t been able to create chances to offset those defensive shortcomings. Florida has been out-chanced in each of those contests, resulting in a 42.9% high-danger chance rating.

Lastly, Sergei Bobrovsky just doesn’t have it this year. The Russian netminder has an .896 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average. Those diminished metrics are projected to continue as Bobrovsky substantially overachieved last year relative to career norms.

Offensive production isn’t the Wild’s forte, but they have been effective at tilting the ice in their favor. Minnesota has been out-chanced in high-danger chances just once this season with only one team mustering more than six opportunities.

As a result, there’s a perceived imbalance in the current betting price, leaving an edge in backing Minnesota.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the unwelcome disadvantage of skating on consecutive nights. A mismanaged goaltending situation puts the Bolts behind the eight ball for Tuesday’s Eastern Conference battle against the New Jersey Devils.

After digging themselves a hole on Monday, the Lightning completely fell apart as the game dragged on. Andrei Vasilevskiy started between the pipes but couldn’t make it to the end of the contest. The Bolts’ goaltender stopped just 10 of 14 shots before giving way to Jonas Johansson. That leaves Tampa Bay without a fresh netminder as they take on one of the top offensive teams in the league.

The Devils are proliferating on offense. They’ve recorded ten high-danger chances in three straight games, which has directly impacted their scoring. New Jersey has totaled 10 goals across the modest three-game sample, with seven of those coming at five-on-five. As we know, five-on-five scoring is paramount in today’s NHL. The Devils have struck a sustainable balance in terms of output and production, benefitting them against a tired Lightning side playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

Skating at home affords the Devils yet another advantage against the Lightning. Line matchups and optimal production should help New Jersey skate away with the win against Tampa Bay.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Eleven goals in their season-opener set a lofty standard for what to expect from the Vancouver Canucks. Unfortunately, the Nucks have yet to skate to an over since that contest, riding a four-game under streak into their showdown against the Chicago Blackhawks. But the betting market has overcorrected, creating a bettor-friendly average in betting this one to go over the total.

Vancouver’s scoring has declined recently, but a few factors are pointing toward renewed success. Three games into their four-game road trip, the Canucks have delivered consistent offensive production. They’ve reached double-digit high-danger chances in two of those three outings but have yet to reap the offensive rewards. Their shooting percentage has tumbled to 6.2% at five-on-five, making them natural progression candidates as they work back up toward normal range.

Chicago will be happy to trade punches with the Canucks all night long. Their top line has built chemistry early this season, producing seven goals and 17 points through the first six games. We’re anticipating more of the same against Kevin Lankinen, who is due for a letdown performance. The career backup has a sparkling .953 save percentage this season, which is 5.0% better than his career mark of .903. It won’t be long before Lankinen’s save percentage falls back down to where it should be.

The Canucks are about to enter a correction phase, impacting scoring on both ends of the ice. Lankinen is running hot and will come back down to earth sooner rather than later. Further, we are expecting improved scoring efficiency as the Canucks recapture the magic that helped them win last year’s Pacific Division. For now, bettors can take advantage by playing the over in tonight’s contest versus the Blackhawks.

