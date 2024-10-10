3 NHL Best Bets for Thursday 10/10/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins

We’re plucking some low-hanging fruit on Thursday night. A night after getting thoroughly outplayed on home ice, the Montreal Canadiens head out to the hostile environment of TD Garden for a date with the Boston Bruins. Worse, Montreal deployed starting netminder Sam Montembeault on Wednesday night, meaning Cayden Primeau is going to be hung out to dry against the B’s.

The Toronto Maple Leafs dissected the Habs with ease last night. Montreal gave up 15 high-danger chances while mustering a paltry three, getting out-possessed and out-shot in every period. By the end of the night, the Canadiens had posted a 30.9% Corsi rating and 23.2% expected goals-for-percentage, underscoring their inadequacy in every facet of the game.

Boston’s season-opener against the Florida Panthers didn’t go as planned, but they put up some fight until the end. All seven of their high-danger chances came after the first period, with the Bruins commanding a more even share in possession and shots. As a result, they out-scored the Panthers 3-2 over the final two periods, setting the stage for an exciting home opener on Thursday.

This line should continue to tilt in the Bruins’ favor as we approach puck drop. Therefore, the closing line value will shift dramatically depending on what price you can get on the B’s moneyline.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils

You may have inferred from our previous analysis that the Toronto Maple Leafs deserved a better outcome on Wednesday night. That’s a position worth taking as they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center.

Unlike their Atlantic Division counterparts, the Leafs handled their goaltending situation flawlessly. Toronto sent backup Anthony Stolarz to the crease against the Habs, reserving primary netminder Joseph Woll for the second night of the back-to-back. That said, after Stolarz’s performance on Wednesday, there was post-game chatter that the native of New Jersey may get the start in front of his home-state crowd.

Even with anticipated regression, the Leafs are still positioned for analytics success against the Devils. Toronto put up a staggering 15 high-danger and 32 scoring chances at five-on-five but somehow came up empty-handed in terms of output. Given the quality and quantity of scorers, the Maple Leafs should see a quick uptick in scoring.

The Devils walked away from their international series versus the Buffalo Sabres with two victories, but there were cracks in their metrics. New Jersey was out-chanced in scoring and high-danger chances across the small two-game sample, and will face an even stiffer challenge from the Leafs.

At the current offering, there’s an implied advantage for the visitors.

Florida Panthers vs. Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators open the 2024-25 season with a notable home showdown. The Sens host the Florida Panthers with the hope of avoiding another slow start. Even though they’re underdogs, we like the Senators' chances on Thursday night.

Perennially, Ottawa underachieves relative to preseason expectations, but this is the year it could all come together for the Sens. Most importantly, they’ve finally found an answer between the pipes. Linus Ullmark brings a winning pedigree and solid analytics profile, propping up the Senators in their own end. Moreover, their young nucleus is still intact and should be ready to put together a more fulfilling campaign from start to finish.

Predictably, the Panthers are much less efficient on the road than they are at home. Their scoring chances per game dropped nearly two full points last season, with high-danger opportunities falling from 9.2 to 7.8. That correlates with diminished scoring, with Florida mustering a paltry 1.9 goals at five-on-five.

The Senators have an advantage that’s not reflected in the betting price. That leaves a plus-EV for bettors.

