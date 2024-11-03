3 NHL Best Bets for Sunday 11/3/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Chicago Blackhawks conclude their five-game road trip with a battle against the Anaheim Ducks. While the Hawks are coming in on the second night of a back-to-back, their metrics point toward a strong showing against a beleaguered Ducks team.

Chicago’s offense has been firing on all cylinders lately. Connor Bedard and company have eclipsed 11 high-danger chances in three of their past four, but their output hasn’t caught up to reflect that production. The Blackhawks have recorded 13 goals across the four-game sample, with eight coming at five-on-five. That’s nothing to shake a stick at, but we’re anticipating more robust scoring from the Hawks as output jumps to match production.

Some of that anticipated growth should come against the defensive-bankrupt Ducks. Anaheim gets trampled on its end, giving up 12.5 high-danger chances per game. Somehow, that number has ratcheted higher over the Ducks' more recent sample, with opponents averaging 13.0 quality chances per game over their previous four contests. That’s a bad omen for what to expect with the Blackhawks coming to town.

Scheduling-wise, the Ducks are in an unfavorable position. They return home after a four-game Eastern Conference road trip, in which they went 1-2-1. As a result, the Blackhawks enter Sunday’s tilt on stronger analytics footing and better acclimated to the time zone. This sets up a flat spot for the Ducks, leaving an edge in backing the underdog Blackhawks.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild

The Toronto Maple Leafs are another underdog team playing on consecutive nights. Much like the Blackhawks, there’s an edge in backing the Leafs to come out strong against the Minnesota Wild.

Analytically, these teams are positioned on opposite ends of the spectrum. Toronto has maintained its status as an analytics darling. So far this season, the Maple Leafs have the sixth-ranked expected goals-for rating, coming in at 54.1%. Still, we’ve seen them put forth mightier efforts over their more recent sample. The Leafs have outplayed their opponents in three straight, culminating in a 70.4% xGF. Not surprisingly, they’ve out-chanced all three teams in scoring and high-danger opportunities while dominating possession metrics.

Unfortunately, Minnesota doesn’t play with the same gusto. The Wild have a middling 50.0% expected goals-for rating, watching their season-long standing take a hit more recently. Across their past five games, the Wild have been outplayed in three while giving up a 46.6% xGF rating. Despite the analytic shortcomings, the Wild are 4-1-0 over the sample, implying they are regression candidates.

Home ice and scheduling insulates the Wild in this spot, but they don’t possess the scoring to keep pace with the high-powered Maple Leafs. This could be the start of a correction period for Minnesota, and we think Toronto’s chances of prevailing are more significant than the betting line implies.

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

For years, the Washington Capitals languished as one of the worst analytics teams in the NHL. However, they’ve embraced the advantages of modern hockey in 2024-25, and it’s paying dividends early. As the betting line suggests, skating on consecutive nights could be interpreted as a troublesome spot for the Caps, but we expect them to be at their best when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Washington is playing their best hockey of the past decade. Through 10 games this season, the Capitals have a Stanley Cup-worthy 58.2% expected goals-for rating while outplaying their opponents in all but two games. They’ve been at their best over the past week, outplaying three of their past four opponents and yielding a 61.1% xGF. That success is premised on elite offensive play. Washington has surpassed 12 high-danger chances in all four outings, with a meaty average of 14.5 opportunities per game.

If there’s one team that can neutralize the Caps’ attack, it’s the Carolina Hurricanes. The Rod Brind’Amour-led team consistently ranks as one of the top defending teams in the NHL, which is the case again this season. Carolina has allowed the fewest scoring chances and second-fewest high-danger opportunities this season. Moreover, they’re always at their best in their friendly confines. In three home games, opponents have been held to 7.0 high-danger and 16.7 scoring chances per game.

Arguably, this will be the most entertaining game on the Sunday schedule. It’s strength against strength, as the Capitals’ high-octane offense tries to break through Carolina’s impenetrable defense. In the end, there’s an edge in betting that this one gets sorted out in overtime or a shootout.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



