3 NHL Best Bets for Saturday 10/26/24

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens

Fresh off a humbling 7-2 defeat to the New York Rangers, the Montreal Canadiens return to the ice for an inter-conference showdown against the St. Louis Blues. Montreal’s downfall was somewhat anticipated, as it was out-performing its underlying metrics. However, they aren’t as bad as we saw on Tuesday night, and the Habs are primed to bounce back against the Blues.

Martin St. Louis has his Habs team clicking offensively. Montreal is scoring on 9.0% of its five-on-five shots, ranking 13th in the NHL. More importantly, that output is grounded in solid production. The Canadiens have attempted no fewer than eight high-danger opportunities in any of their past six games, averaging 8.8 chances per game. That production and scoring streak carries them into Saturday’s tilt at the Bell Center.

The Blues have been thriving offensively, but their underwhelming production metrics contraindicate their output. St. Louis has totaled 12 goals across its past four outings, with nine coming at five-on-five. However, they’ve eclipsed seven high-danger chances just once over that stretch, inflating their shooting and high-danger shooting percentages beyond sustainable measure. As such, we’re anticipating a correction in the short term as the Blues’ scoring metrics fall back into the normal range.

St. Louis has been outplayed in three of its past four, reflecting an inverse relationship with the actual outcomes. Combined with their anticipated decreased scoring, the Blues are due for regression. Montreal is trending in the opposite direction and should use its high-powered offense to escape with a win.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

This happens almost every year. Never a team to embrace the analytics day and age, the Winnipeg Jets rely on their elite skill players to offset some of their system deficiencies. While it’s paid off to start the season, the Jets are at a significant disadvantage against a Calgary Flames squad that can match their speed and skill.

Off to an NHL-leading 7-0-0 start, the Jets have substantially overachieved relative to their analytics. Winnipeg has put together the ninth-worst expected goals-for rating, getting outplayed in all but two of its seven games. Somehow, their metrics have taken a worse hit more recently. The Jets have been out-chanced in high-danger opportunities in three straight, giving up an average of 13.0 per game. That’s a significant disadvantage against a young Flames squad that has embraced a more effective playing style.

Calgary has been outclassed against two Eastern Conference juggernauts, but that’s been a departure from an otherwise tremendous start to the campaign. The Flames outplayed three of their opponents in the five games prior, producing a 54.7% expected goals-for rating. Moreover, we’ve seen a rejuvenated attack from Calgary, 9.9 high-danger and 21.0 scoring chances since the start of the season.

The Flames' strengths outweigh the Jets' weaknesses by a substantial margin, a factor yet to be reflected in the betting price. On that premise, there’s an edge in backing the underdog home team in this one.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators are in a tricky scheduling spot on Saturday night. The Preds pulled off the come-from-behind win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, traveling home for a Saturday tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Making matters worse, Nashville mishandled its goaltending situation, leaving a favorable entry point in an overpriced exotic.

The Preds have resumed their typically stout defensive play. Only one of the seven teams they’ve faced has gone north of nine high-danger chances; however, they haven’t undergone an offensive renaissance either. Nashville continues to play a conservative game, often leading to low-scoring and tight-checking affairs.

The Blue Jackets will be happy to slow the pace against the Predators. After starting the season with a few tight-checking performances, Columbus has given up 32 high-danger chances over its previous three contests. But unlike their Saturday night competitors, the Jackets are firing on all cylinders offensively. The Metropolitan Division foes have tallied 13 goals over their last three games while taking on some top competitors.

Columbus’ scoring advantage could be exploited against Scott Wedgewood. The Preds elected to start Juuse Saros on Friday night, implying that Wedgewood could get the nod at home. The backup netminder was burned in his only start this season, giving up 4 goals on 20 shots. More concerningly, he hasn’t posted a season-long save percentage above 89.9% since the 2022-23 season.

Many signs point to this one getting sorted out in overtime or a shootout. There’s an edge in backing the Blue Jackets to win outright, but we can’t overlook the value in the overtime prop.

