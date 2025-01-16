3 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Thursday 1/16/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Moneyline Toronto Maple Leafs Jan 17 12:08am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on a three-game losing streak heading into their Thursday night tilt against the New Jersey Devils. While their metrics have fallen by the wayside, we like their chances of bouncing back with an improved effort on home ice.

Despite ranking in the league's top half in virtually every offensive category, the Leafs have had a hard time generating offense lately. Toronto has fallen below five high-danger chances in three of their past five, eclipsing 19 scoring opportunities just once over that stretch. Naturally, that’s eroded their expected goals for rating. The Leafs have put together a 47.3% eGF rating across the four-game sample, putting them a few points off their standard. We’re anticipating meaningful progression from the Leafs over their coming games.

The Devils have had difficulty scoring goals lately, putting them at a disadvantage on the road. Unfortunately, their metrics support the idea that there’s no end in sight and that ongoing difficulties are anticipated. New Jersey has failed to eclipse nine high-danger chances in three straight, falling below that benchmark in six of its past eight. Predictably, this has resulted in a shortage of goals. The Devils have tallied just six goals over their last three, failing to record more than three since the end of December.

The under is worth a gander in this one, but we can’t overlook the value on the underdog home side. Toronto shouldn’t be plus-money at home.

San Jose Sharks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The San Jose Sharks continue their five-game road trip with a stop at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. The Sharks will be looking to take a bite out of the Columbus Blue Jackets and claim their fourth win over their last seven.

San Jose is coming off a six-goal outburst, and sustained scoring is anticipated over the short term. The Sharks continue to operate below expected levels, falling below their expected goals-for total with a deflated PDO. We’ve seen improved efforts from the Sharks over their recent sample, posting above-average expected goals-for ratings in three of six. Another resounding performance should be on tap in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets have been on a mighty run, but their wins are unsubstantiated. Columbus continues to struggle analytically, getting outplayed in five of their past seven. Over the same stretch, they’ve gone 6-1-0 with an unbecoming 44.9% expected goals-for rating.

Given its lackluster analytics play, Columbus’ hot streak will inevitably come to an end. At the current betting prices, we see an advantage in betting that coming against the Sharks tonight.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche

For the second consecutive night, the Edmonton Oilers take to the ice, this time against the Colorado Avalanche. Edmonton is coming off a decisive 5-3 victory and should continue that momentum into Thursday’s inter-divisional battle versus the Avs.

The Oilers’ metrics have beens second to none recently. They’ve outplayed their opponents in eight straight, generating an inordinate amount of offense. Over that stretch, Edmonton is up to 26.9 scoring and 11.3 high-danger chances per game. More importantly, they’ve out-chanced their opponents in all but two of those contests.

Like its namesake suggests, Colorado’s metrics have been on the decline recently. The Avalanche have outplayed their opponents just once over their last eight games, a stretch that includes five wins. That imbalance puts the Avs at risk of regression, making them unworthy of their chalky price tag.

The betting odds don’t reflect it, but Edmonton has an advantage in tonight’s Western Conference showdown. On that basis, we see an edge in backing the visitors against an outmatched Avalanche side.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP on any NHL game taking place January 14th-16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



