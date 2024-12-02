3 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Monday 12/2/24

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NHL Betting Picks Today

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

This betting line is a sign of the times. The New Jersey Devils have moved to the front of the pack in the Metropolitan Division. They enter Monday’s intra-conference battle versus the New York Rangers as road favorites. As our analysis supports, the line should be tilted further in the Devils’ direction, leaving an edge in backing the visitors at Madison Square Garden.

New Jersey’s been on an unprecedented analytics run. The Devils have outplayed their opponents by a substantive margin in three of their past four. Over that stretch, they’ve eclipsed the 68.3% threshold on three occasions while posting a cumulative 67.0% expected goals-for rating. The Metropolitan Division contenders are flourishing at both ends of the ice, averaging 12.0 high-danger chances per game while limiting their opponents to 6.3.

The Rangers can’t contend with those metrics. While they’ve enjoyed some success as a team, the Broadway Blueshirts don’t have the analytics supporting sustained victories. New York has been outplayed in four straight and five of seven, with limited offensive production. Across the seven-game sample, the Rangers have been held to seven or fewer high-danger chances in all but two of those contests and have been out-chanced in four straight.

More concerningly, the Rangers can’t find their bearings in the defensive zone. Their past four opponents have all eclipsed 11 high-danger chances, yielding an unforgiving average of 14.0 per game. New Jersey’s forwards will be ready to take advantage and should pace the Devils to victory.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

An Original Six showdown between the Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs highlights Monday’s three-game schedule. The Hawks are in a precarious scheduling position against the Leafs, a fact that’s reflected in the current betting line. While there may be little value in backing the Maple Leafs at home, there’s a more decided edge in taking the over at plus-money.

Toronto is showing signs of breaking out offensively. The Leafs have recorded three or more goals in five of their past six and should have no problem maintaining that standard against the visiting Hawks. Improved offensive metrics validate that scoring surge. Toronto has surpassed ten high-danger chances in three of those contests, with its best efforts coming on home ice.

That’s poor timing for a Blackhawks side that has recently seen a steep decline in their defensive efficiency. Over their last four games, opponents are averaging 26.0 scoring and 10.8 high-danger chances. As expected, those defensive lapses have come back to haunt Chicago. The Blackhawks have dropped all four of those contests while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

There’s little value in backing the Leafs as steep home favorites or on the chalky puck line. Still, both teams’ metrics point toward a high-scoring affair at Scotiabank Arena. At plus-money, that leaves an edge in backing this one to go over the total.

Dallas Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club

They may be a long way from Philadelphia, but the Utah Hockey Club can’t stop, won’t stop. In their first year in Salt Lake City, the Hockey Club has eradicated their previous reputation as the laughingstock of the NHL. After a pivotal win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, they’ll be looking to knock off the juggernaut Dallas Stars on Monday.

Utah’s success isn’t limited to its most recent outing. The former Arizona Coyotes have seen a recent uptick in their analytics profile, putting together a competitive product every time they step on the ice. They’ve out-chanced their opponents in quality opportunities in five of their past eight, precipitating an increase in their expected goals-for percentage. Over that stretch, the Hockey Club has produced a vastly improved 56.2% rating.

Utah’s improved play comes at a time when we’ve seen diminishing Stars’ metrics. Dallas has faltered in its last two contests, mustering a combined 36 scoring and 12 high-danger chances. Still, we’ve seen a gradual decline in their metrics, predating those efforts. Their typically stout defensive play has abandoned the Stars of late. Five of their previous six opponents have recorded at least nine high-danger chances, with the Stars’ recording more than seven such opportunities only twice.

The Stars’ ineffective play puts them at a disadvantage against the Utah Hockey Club. Those concerns look even more prominent when we consider their position as guests. As a result, backing the home underdogs is an advantageous position for sharp bettors.

