3 NFL DFS Value Picks for Week 14

Finding value is a key part of NFL DFS on FanDuel. We need to identify the low-salary players who have the potential to pay huge dividends, which allows you to play studs elsewhere in your lineup.

As always, we're looking at players on the main slate, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

All betting odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published. We'll reference our NFL DFS projections.

NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 14

Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

Calvin Ridley draws a mouth-watering matchup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he's easy to like at this salary.

Jacksonville has allowed the third-most FanDuel points per game to receivers (31.8), and they rank dead last in both overall defense and pass D, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. This is as good as matchups get for wideouts.

Ridley has been getting quality volume, seeing at least six targets in eight straight games. He found the end zone in only one of those games -- although he scored twice in that one -- which is why his salary is where it is, but he's a decent +200 to score a touchdown this week.

A Ridley-Will Levis ($6,600) stack is on the table if you think the Tennessee Titans have a field day versus the Jags and don't mind getting weird. But at a minimum, Ridley is an excellent value receiver this week.

Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers

FanDuel Salary: $5,200

Isaac Guerendo might be extremely popular, but it's hard to pass on a lead back whose salary is this low.

With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason on IR, Guerendo should be busy on Sunday. He's logged double-digit carries in two games this year, and he put up good numbers in both, totaling 88 and 99 rushing yards. He's also caught five of six targets in limited work, so he might put up some receiving numbers, too.

On top of all that, the matchup checks out, too, as the Chicago Bears are a run-funnel defense, ranking 6th versus the pass and 22nd against the run.

Guerendo is listed at -150 to score a TD this week.

Personally, I always get a little uncomfortable when value RBs who we don't know too much about are going to be mega chalk, and Guerendo fits that mold this week. But he's likely a free square worth taking, and using him gives you a lot of salary flexibility with the rest of your lineup.

Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

After some big games when both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were out, Cade Otton has faded of late, making only 10 total grabs over the last three games, with Evans being back for two of those.

The downward trend has dropped Otton's salary to $5,600, and this is a good time to pounce.

This week, Otton will see the Las Vegas Raiders, and there are so many things to like about the matchup.

Vegas -- who is making a long trek east for a 1 p.m. ET start -- is a pass-funnel D, checking in 13th against the run and 31st versus the pass. They've also been shredded by tight ends, surrendering the third-most FanDuel points per game to the position (13.3).

While Otton's bottom-line results have been meh, the usage isn't bad. He's recorded 18 targets over the last three games, a total that is drug down by a three-target outing in a blowout win over the New York Giants. He's also played at least 90% of the snaps in five of his past six games.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the slate's second-highest implied total (26.5), and Otton is a low-salary way to get in on the fun.

