3 NBA Star Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/2/24

Player props are a fun way to get involved with the NBA each night, especially when it comes to the game's elite players.

That's what we'll focus on here -- prop bets for the NBA's best players via FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA Star Player Props.

Using FanDuel Research's daily basketball projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some NBA player prop bets that look appealing via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NBA Prop Picks

The Dallas Mavericks will clash with the Golden State Warriors for the second game of tonight's NBA on TNT doubleheader.

The Mavs currently sit in fifth place while the Warriors hold the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. We should expect a playoff-like atmosphere in this one, so who more apt to go off than Stephen Curry?

This season, Curry is averaging 26.6 points per game. A date with the Mavs means many things could work in Curry's favor.

For starters, Dallas lets up the ninth-most points per game to guards. They also sacrifice the 7th-most three-point makes (3PM) and the 10th-most free throw attempts to guards.

We know a friendly three-point matchup is great news for Steph, but above-average free throw attempts can't hurt, either. Curry nets a combined 70.0% of his points from either behind the arc or the charity stripe.

The pace of this game is key. Golden State plays at the 11th-fastest pace, and Dallas plays at the 8th-fastest pace.

Typically, Curry is a high volume scorer when the pace is right. He's played 24 games against teams that rank in the top 12 of pace. In this split, he is averaging 30.6 points per game.

A 232.0 over/under is good for the second-highest on Tuesday's slate, and Golden State comes in favored by just one point. Curry has played in 19 games wherein either side was favored by three points or fewer. In this split, he is averaging 29.8 points and scored over 26.5 points in 13 out of 19 games.

FanDuel Research's projections concur that Curry is in a great spot to score. They have him set for 27.1 points this evening.

It's never an easy call to bet against a star such as Anthony Edwards, but I'm finding value in the under here.

On the season, Edwards is averaging 26.1 points. He has scored under 27.5 points in 53.5% of his games, so I think the even-money odds on this prop are a fair deal.

Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Houston Rockets tonight.

Although Minnesota is still seeking home court advantage in the playoffs, they have already clinched a postseason berth. Houston, on the other hand, sits two games behind the final play-in spot in the West.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Houston's West Play-In Tournament odds set at +850. It may seem like a longshot for the Rockets to overtake teams such as the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, but they have a chance to make some noise in the homestretch of the season.

I'd expect Houston's defensive intensity to come out in full force this evening. With that could come tougher looks for Edwards, and more importantly, a slower pace of play.

Minnesota already plays at the eighth-slowest pace in the NBA. Houston could follow their lead in a game that leans on defense.

In turn, this matchup is left with just a 215.0 over/under. Edwards has suited up in 30 games that tipped up with a 220.0 over/under or lower. In this split, he is averaging only 23.7 points and scored under 27.5 points in 20 out of 30 games (66.6%).

I should note that Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined for Minnesota. Although Edwards averages 27.2 points without Towns this year, his production has seen a dip as of late. In his last five games sans Towns, he is averaging just 19.0 points.

Another crucial game on this slate pits the New York Knicks against the Miami Heat.

Though Miami has all but secured a play-in spot, more work needs to be done if they want to clinch a true playoff berth. Let's look for Jimmy Butler to lead the way tonight.

Butler is averaging 21.0 points per game this season. In games where he has played at least 30 minutes, he is scoring over 19.5 points at a 64.3% rate, so I'm satisfied with these -118 odds, which suggest just a 54.1% probability.

The Knicks and the Heat are two of the slowest teams in the league, but I still think Butler is primed to crack 20 points.

The Heat will be playing this one on their home floor. Butler averages 22.3 points at home while he averages just 19.7 points on the road.

Further, Miami doesn't come into the night under the healthiest of circumstances. Tyler Herro (foot) is out, while Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, Caleb Martin, and Nikola Jovic are all listed on the injury report, albeit with probable designations.

New York may have an eighth-ranked defense, but that hasn't stopped them from letting up the 11th-most points to small forwards across their last 30 games.

Butler is shooting a mere seven field goal attempts per his last three contests. In an important home game that features a 3.0-point spread, I expect him to turn on the jets. He's played the Knicks twice this season, scoring 23 points and 28 points in those games.

Our projections forecast 20.6 points for Butler in this one.

Watch live NBA games and more with B/R Sports on Max! FanDuel customers can now get 50% off the first 6 months of the Max With Ads plan when you bet $5 on any sport via FanDuel Sportsbook. See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.