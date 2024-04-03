3 NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/3/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Anthony Edwards is in a slump.

He's somehow gone 0-for-19 from three-point land across his last three games, but tonight's matchup against the Toronto Raptors should serve as a perfect bounce-back opportunity.

Lately, the Raptors have been the worst team in basketball. They've dropped 14 straight games.

Injuries and carelessness have Toronto ranked as the NBA's second-worst defense across their last 15 games. In this same span, they are playing at the league's fifth-fastest pace and surrendering the fourth-most three-point makes (3PM) per game.

A faster-than-normal game against a terrible three-point defense could be just what the doctor ordered for Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves sit just a half-game behind first place in the Western Conference. Tonight's game is important even if a win seems inevitable.

With Karl-Anthony Towns out, Edwards has taken on a bit more responsibility on offense. He needs to find his shot, so I'd expect him to shoot plenty of threes in a matchup that can afford imperfect shot selection.

FanDuel Research's projections anticipate 3.1 made triples for Edwards this evening. I'll gladly lay these +125 odds.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Boston Celtics for a matchup that could be a preview of this year's NBA Finals.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a Thunder vs. Celtics NBA Finals matchup at +1000 odds, good for the fourth-shortest odds in that market.

But we can't expect a true showdown between these teams tonight -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have been ruled out for OKC.

With SGA and Williams out, I'd expect a big night from Chet Holmgren.

On the season, Holmgren is averaging 24.6 combined points and rebounds (PR). But in eight games with Williams out of the lineup, Holmgren is averaging 28.6 PR.

If we account for only the six games where Holmgren played at least 24 minutes in Williams-less games -- the rookie is playing 29.9 minutes per game this season -- he is averaging 30.8 PR and recorded more than 24.5 PR in every single contest. In fact, he posted at least 27.0 PR in each game sans Williams in which he's logged at least 24 minutes.

The Celtics are the best team in the league, but that shouldn't stop Holmgren from having his way tonight. Boston lets up the seventh-most points and the fifth-most rebounds per game to centers.

Boston also surrenders the sixth-most 3PM to centers while Holmgren nets 29.0% of his points from behind the arc.

I love Holmgren's PR potential with both SGA and Williams out. I'd also consider targeting Aaron Wiggins To Score 15+ Points at +230. Wiggins has scored at least 15 points in three out of four games without SGA this season.

Jarrett Allen is one of the best rebounders in the league. He could fare well in tonight's matchup against Jusuf Nurkic and the Phoenix Suns.

For starters, Allen is averaging 10.6 rebounds per game. He's playing 31.6 minutes per game this season while our projections anticipate him to play 33.54 minutes this evening.

Allen has grabbed over 10.5 boards in 58.3% of games where he played at least 30 minutes, but these -102 odds suggest just a 50.5% probability.

The Suns should be a solid matchup. On the season, they are letting up the 11th-most rebounds per game to centers. They've been even more sacrificial on the glass as of late, ceding the eighth-most rebounds to centers since the All-Star break.

Allen has played in 18 games against teams that rank in the top 10 of most rebounds allowed to centers. In this split, he is averaging 11.7 rebounds and grabbed more than 10.5 boards in 11 out of 18 games.

Our projections forecast 11.1 rebounds for Allen in this date with the Suns.

